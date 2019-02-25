‘The Division 2’ Beta Broke Records For Ubisoft

According to some new information shared by Ubisoft, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is going to be bigger than its predecessor, and maybe the biggest Ubisoft game to date.

This month during its financial call Ubisoft revealed two very interesting tidbits about Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. One, its recent beta had more players than any other previous Ubisoft beta, ever. Two, its pre-orders have already surpassed that of the first the game.

Now, the first tidbit is probably the least impressive of these two factoids, because it’s expected. The first game was notably Ubisoft’s fastest-selling game ever, and one of the best-selling games of 2016. In other words, it has a massive fanbase that’s eagerly anticipating the sequel and was probably chomping at the bit to see it early.

We also knew the game had broken Ubisoft’s record for most beta registrations ever, so it makes sense that it would then follow that up by breaking the record for most players in a beta.

What’s more impressive is the fact that its pre-order numbers have surpassed that of the first game. As you may recall, there was a ton of hype going into the release of The Division in March 2016. A ton.

However, once the game launched, a lot of that hyped dissipated. The game wasn’t notably remarkably in any single measure, had a ton of bugs, and was light on end-game content. I’m not saying it didn’t have its fans and happy players — it had a massive amount — but the general consensus was that of disappointment.

And so I’m surprised to hear that so many have lined-up to pre-order it a second time around, knowing many felt burnt with the first game at launch. I mean, I knew there was a ton of excitement for the sequel, but I guess I still underestimated just how much excitement there was.

As for why people are pre-ordering in droves once again — who knows. Maybe it has something to do with all of the good will Ubisoft recouped by supporting the first game for as long as it did. Or maybe people think it looks really good, and to Ubisoft’s credit, they’ve seemingly listened to fan feedback and have said all the right things up until now.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is poised to release on March 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated shooter, click here.