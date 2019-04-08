‘The Division 2’ Has A Bug Causing Big Issues With Weapon Damage

This week, The Division 2 got its first content drop that added the Tidal Basin stronghold and World Tier 5. In addition to rolling out new content, some bugs and issues were also squashed or tweaked. However, while exterminating some bugs in the looter-shooter, it appears Massive Entertainment also added some as well. In addition to the new issue where specialist ammo isn’t dropping as much as it should be, players have discovered a bug with weapon damage in the game that wasn’t there before, or at least, not pointed out.

Reddit user Yoyuyi999 recently took to the The Division 2’s sub-Reddit page revealing that there’s a new bug that lowers weapon damage — across the board — when equipping new items. The Reddit user then provides an example of the bug — which you can check out below — using their main AR buidt, which is supposed to have 19,995 weapon damage and 8,792 weapon damage with normalization on. When the player changes to another loadout and checks their stats again, their weapon damage goes down to 17,212 and 7,548 with normalization, which is a pretty considerable bump, and as they point, can make a big difference in both PvE and PvP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, the Reddit user has also discovered a temporary fix while Ubisoft figures out what’s going on, which includes logging back in again, and making sure you have the build you want to use before logging out. However, once you equip new items, your stats will be impacted.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft hasn’t commented on the bug/issue, but it presumably knows about it and will have a fix for it in a future patch.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular looter-shooter, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, also be sure to take a quick peak at our official review of the Ubisoft game to find out what we think of it.

