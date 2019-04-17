‘The Division 2’s First Raid Has Been Delayed

Despite some bugs and slight issues that have popped up since launch, players have been enjoying Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for the most part. With a year of content outlined in a previous roadmap, many are looking forward to what is to come. One such thing that is just around the corner is the game’s highly-anticipated first raid, Operation Dark Hours. With it set to arrive next week, anticipation has only grown. That said, it looks like players will have to wait just a bit longer, as Ubisoft Entertainment has announced that Massive Entertainment is pushing back the raid until next month.

According to a post on the Ubisoft website, “the team is moving the release of Title Update 3, which includes Operation Dark Hours (the eight-player raid) from April 25 to May 2019. They will use the extra time to perform further testing and balancing.” While this is certainly not what fans were hoping to hear, the acknowledgement of needing to take a bit more time is surely appreciated.

In addition to this, they have announced that a Public Test Server has been created for The Division 2 players on PC. The post continues to say “the developers will use feedback from players’ play sessions, surveys, and forum threads to improve the updates and address any issues that arise. (Operation Dark Hours will not appear on the PTS, in order to ensure that the entire community can explore it at the same time.) The full PTS schedule will be announced soon.”

The Division 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days. And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you disappointed that Operation Dark Hours has been delayed, or are you glad that you’ve got a bit more time to get that Gear Score up? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

