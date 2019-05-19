The Division 2 Will Get Matchmaking for Raids

The Division 2’s first big raid launched recently and has proven to be a challenging one for players. Some people may peg part of that difficulty on the fact that matchmaking isn’t supported in the new feature, an omission that didn’t go unnoticed by players who had to form their desired teams in other ways. Ubisoft said turning on matchmaking isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, but the studio did confirm that matchmaking for The Division 2’s raids is being worked on.

Players first found out that there’d be no matchmaking in raids when Ubisoft’s Alexandre Guenounou confirmed as much on Twitter and laid out the alternatives for how players could build their teams. The absence of matchmaking led to players taking matters into their own hands by coordinating teams with others who wanted to take on the Operation Dark Hours raid.

Of course, they also shared their feedback with Ubisoft numerous times to voice their dissatisfaction with the lack of matchmaking. Ubisoft said it’s heard this feedback, and in the livestream clip below, the developer confirmed matchmaking was being worked on. A post found on Ubisoft’s site addressed the issue in greater detail and said the raid is designed to “require very good communication.”

Thanks for all the feedback on matchmaking for our Dark Hours raid. We shared some of our thoughts in the forum post below and discussed possible additions on today’s Special Report livestream. >> https://t.co/bP68r5KY73 pic.twitter.com/i9UypjDDqY — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) May 16, 2019

“The raid will require very good communication between agents, adjusting to situations on the fly and fire power alone will not be the decisive factor to get through the National Airport,” Ubisoft said. “Therefore, our decision was to not include matchmaking, as the difficulty level is designed for coordinated groups and clans, that will prepare, plan and execute their strategies.”

Ubisoft added that it’s still not sure if matchmaking that puts eight random players together is the best idea, a point reflected by the comments in the video above.

“While all activities at launch had matchmaking as stated previously, technical constraints or gameplay purposes can bring us to not implement matchmaking on some post-launch activities,” Ubisoft said. “We hear your feedback, we read all your comments, and we’ll keep discussing it internally and with you. To be clear: We don’t have a simple switch to turn on matchmaking for 8 random players. We still think that might not be the best solution in the end.”