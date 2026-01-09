The Division 3 Gets New Update From Ubisoft to Begin 2026

Ubisoft has provided a new update on The Division 3 to kick off 2026. All the way back in 2023, Ubisoft confirmed that it was beginning to work on its third Division game. Since the time of that announcement, though, little else about the project has come about other than some one-off confirmations that the game is still in the works. Now, with the calendar having turned over to 2026, one Ubisoft developer has provided new details on The Division 3 that should excite longtime fans of the franchise.

Speaking during the New Game+ Showcase this week, The Division series producer Julian Gerighty touched briefly about what’s in store for The Division 3. Broadly speaking, Gerighty said that the next Division game is going to be a “monster”, which indicates that its scale should be greater than the original The Division or The Division 2. Gerighty added that he thinks The Division 3 will also have as great an impact on the gaming landscape as the first entry in the series did. This suggests that the game should take some rather groundbreaking leaps forward when compared to The Division 2 and won’t simply be a sequel that looks to go bigger.

“The Division 3 is in production, right? This is not a secret. It’s been announced,” Gerighty said. “It’s shaping up to be a monster. I can’t really say anything more than that. But this is, within these walls in Massive, we are working extremely hard on something that I think will be as big an impact as Division 1 was.”

Other than simply having been announced, there’s virtually nothing that we know about The Division 3 just yet. Ubisoft hasn’t provided a broad release window for the game, nor has it revealed which platforms it will be coming to. Arguably the biggest question that many fans want answered about The Division 3 is tied to its setting, which also remains under wraps. The Division was set within New York City, while The Division 2 shifted the focus to Washington D.C. Given this history, it suggests that The Division 3 will be set in another major U.S. city, but it’s not yet known where.

Hopefully, Ubisoft will look to say more about The Division 3 throughout 2026 to answer some of these lingering questions that fans have. Until then, The Division 2 continues to receive routine updates and new content from Ubisoft that should help tide players over until the next game drops.

