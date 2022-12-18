The Division Movie Director Offers Hope for Fans

The director of Netflix's film adaptation of Ubisoft's The Division has offered hope for fans following reports that the movie may no longer happen. The Division is one of Ubisoft's more recent and successful franchises, despite the fact it only has had two games over the course of 6 years with a free-to-play spin-off on the horizon. It had a very original premise of an America that was torn apart by a pandemic, causing a societal collapse. You then play as agents in major U.S. cities to try and fight back against those that are creating a lawless post-apocalyptic world. Toss in some multiplayer elements and a lot of gameplay loops to keep you coming back for more and you've got a successful online franchise.

Ubisoft and Netflix previously confirmed a movie adaptation of The Division was in the works, but recent comments from Kelly McCormick, one of the film's former producers, suggested the movie may not release. McCormick noted that she had heard that the movie was on the back burner and that her production company had stepped away from the project after the real world went through a pandemic. However, things may not be as dire as they seem. Red Notice and The Division director Rawson Marshall Thurber took to Twitter to correct people who thought the movie was canceled. He didn't really elaborate, but did say that reports of the movie being canceled were "incorrect". As of right now, we have no idea when to expect news, but Thurber did tease that we may hear something soon. The director even noted on Twitter in November he might have more to share before the 49ers win the Super Bowl, suggesting possibly before February, but that may have been a joke about the 49ers' chances at making it that far.

Incorrect. — Rawson Thurber (@RawsonThurber) December 16, 2022

There is no bad news to break, I promise. Some things are worth the wait (and wait, and wait...) With luck, I should have something groundbreaking to share above & beyond what the community might be expecting... — Rawson Thurber (@RawsonThurber) December 15, 2022

With any luck, I hope to have some news to share before the @49ers win the Super Bowl or thereabouts. — Rawson Thurber (@RawsonThurber) November 9, 2022

Either way, it sounds like The Division is still moving forward. Whether or not Jake Gyllenhaal is still attached to be in the movie is a mystery. It has been quite some time since he signed on to the project and he's obviously a very busy actor that things may not work out with the cast they have, but that's purely speculation. Either way, keep your fingers crossed that the movie does see the light of day!

