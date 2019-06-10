Netflix Acquires Tom Clancy’s The Division Movie Adaptation

Ubisoft brought fans news about its movie adaptation of Tom Clancy’s The Division during its E3 presentation and announced that Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to the film. This means that you’ll see it released on that streaming platform among the rest of Netflix’s growing content library whenever it’s released. The film will star Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal and was revealed last year during the same E3 conference.

After confirming that the movie would now be made through Ubisoft and Netflix’s partnership, Ubisoft said it would have more details to share soon. A teaser for the film was shared not long after that through the Netflix account that featured the two actors and teased the plot of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Access Granted. Commencing Transmission] Director @DavidMLeitch, @Jes_Chastain, and Jake Gyllenhaal are bringing Ubisoft’s The Division to Netflix. It’s the Tom Clancy high-stakes action you love, in the pandemic stricken Manhattan that offers no second chances. pic.twitter.com/cpi6JCp4EM — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 10, 2019

David Leitch of John Wick and Deadpool 2 fame among other projects will be directing The Division with Rafe Judkins adapting the screenplay. A release timeframe for the movie has not yet been announced, but past interviews with the director have suggested that the team is “aggressively moving forward” with the film.

While one announcement for a non-gaming medium would’ve been enough of a surprise during Ubisoft’s E3 conference, this wasn’t even the only update of its kind that was shared. A new teaser trailer for an Apple TV exclusive called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet was also revealed. The comedy series follows the development of a fictional video game called Mythic Quest that’s on its way to releasing its first big expansion. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia veterans Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz will be creating the new series that’s coming to Apple TV.

Ubisoft is no stranger to creating movies based on its games either. Assassin’s Creed is a film which was made as an adaptation of what’s undoubtedly Ubisoft’s biggest franchise, though that movie didn’t do quite as well as some of the games did, so perhaps The Division will set a new trend.