The Elder Scrolls 6: Possible Setting Deconfirmed

We still don't know where The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set when it releases, but we do know it will not be exploring one area of Tamriel, or at least one area of Tamriel set during a certain era. With The Elder Scrolls III, Bethesda took the series to Morrowind. And this could happen in the future, but it won't be when the region was known as Dwemereth.

For those that don't know: Morrowind, at one point, was known as Dwemereth, which was home of Dwemer, one of the series ancient lost races and one of the series greatest mysteries. During their time, the Dwemer were the most advanced people of Tamriel, yet in 1E 700, during the Battle of Red Mountain, the entire race disappeared and nobody knows how or why.

For years, players have begged Bethesda to explore the story of the Dwemer, but so far Bethesda has only fed players scraps. And it sounds like that's not going to change with The Elder Scrolls 6 or any future installment.

Speaking to Game Informer, the creative director of Elder Scrolls Online, Rich Lambert, revealed that the team went down the road of "exploring Dwemer stuff," before Elder Scrolls boss Todd Howard came in and put an end to it all, noting the Dwemer is something the series will never fully explore.

"We went down a path, and you know that Todd [Howard] really laid the letter of the law down on this stuff, but we went down the path at one point where we were exploring Dwemer stuff," said Lambert. "Everyone wants to know about that, and we wanted to know about it too, and we were digging into that, and Todd kindly reminded us that this was something we will never do, we will never come out and spoil the mystery and the secrets of the Dwemer. But we did explore it just so we had a good idea of how this works."

Where does that leave The Elder Scrolls 6? Well, it could be set in Morrowind, but it won't be during the time of the Dwemer. That said, it's probably not revisiting Morrowind either. In fact, the current expectation is the series is heading to Hammerfell, home of the Redguards. That said, right now, this is just speculation.

