Bethesda Provides Disappointing Update on The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda has confirmed some bad news about The Elder Scrolls 6. Since its reveal in 2018, Bethesda hasn't said a peep about the game. It's in development, presumably for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. That's all we know. And to be fair, Bethesda noted at the time of the game's reveal that its release was very, very far away. And this is something it's reiterated in the past, and it's something it's reiterated again.

Over on Twitter, Bethesda's Pete Hines confirmed that, more than two years later, the game is still very far away. When asked by a fan about release information for the upcoming Elder Scrolls game, Hines not only confirmed Bethesda has nothing to share, but that it won't have anything to share for a "long time." In other words, two years after its reveal, it doesn't seem like we are all that much closer to seeing more of the next mainline installment in the series.

It gets worse for Bethesda fans though. In addition to The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda Game Studios is also working on Starfield, which is expected to arrive before TES6. In fact, there's been some rumors and speculation suggesting the space-faring RPG will be revealed this year. All of this has apparently been nonsense though.

Also on Twitter, Hines confirmed we won't be seeing anything about Starfield this year, however, he did seemingly confirm we will see the game next year, 2021.

At this point, it's safe to assume Starfield is either a 2021 or 2022 game given how brief Bethesda likes to keep its marketing campaigns. If this is the case, then we might not be seeing The Elder Scrolls 6 until 2024 at the earliest.

