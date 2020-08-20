Big Nintendo Switch Port Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

A big Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite port has seemingly leaked ahead of its official reveal. As you may know, the Nintendo Switch has a growing reputation for getting games after they release. Unlike some other ports, a Nintendo Switch port is a bit trickier, which perhaps explains at least partially why this happens so much. It also likely comes down to money and getting players to double-dip. That said, if Activision had the latter intentions with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, well, the strategy has been ruined.

Fans of the classic Tony Hawk games have been able to get their hands on the upcoming remasters early thanks to a demo. The demo itself is pretty limited, but its files are pretty revealing. Within the files is an image of the Nintendo Switch and the control scheme of the game on Switch. There's also Switch-specific UI and files referencing the Joy-Cons and Switch Pro controller.

As you can see below, via Twitter user Darth Bellic, the findings are pretty conclusive:

Looks like the tony hawk remake is coming to the switch (this was found in the files of the demo along side ui for the joy con grip and pro controller) pic.twitter.com/awndQrLFk4 — Darth Bellic (@DarthBellic) August 19, 2020

Heres the pro controller pic.twitter.com/gZ8DA2zZlb — Darth Bellic (@DarthBellic) August 20, 2020

And heres the joy con grip pic.twitter.com/1AI3VqYQm8 — Darth Bellic (@DarthBellic) August 20, 2020

Now, it's been pointed out that this could possibly be for the PC version of the game, as Steam does support the Nintendo Switch controller. However, not only is this a stretch based on the images above, but the game isn't coming to Steam. It's coming to Epic Games Store, which does not support the Nintendo Switch controller.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While this leak provides pretty damning evidence, nothing here is official, and at the moment of publishing, Activision is remaining silent on the leak, which is unlikely to change.

As for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, it's officially scheduled to release on September 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And it looks like it will eventually come to Switch as well.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.