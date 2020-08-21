First Fall Guys Season 2 Details Coming During Gamescom Opening Night

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic will show off the first details of the game’s second season during the opening night of Gamescom. The sneak peek at Fall Guys Season 2 will be shown off on August 27th at 11 a.m. PT, according to Mediatonic and Geoff Keighley. No preview of the preview was really offered in the brief video released alongside the announcement on Friday, but Keighley said after seeing the trailer to be revealed that people wouldn’t be disappointed.

Those who want to know more about Season 2 of Fall Guys right when the information’s available will want to tune into the opening night of Gamescom next week to see what’ll be shown off. But with how popular the game’s been, you can expect to be caught up on the news shortly afterward even if you don’t watch the event since everyone will be talking about what’s to come.

Fall Guys is great and all....but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯 Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live. Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

Fall Guys only just released not long ago with its first season which means this second season is coming rather quickly even by the standards of other games that routinely get new content through a seasonal system. The cap for the tiers of seasonal rewards earned by increasing your Fall Guys fame is lower than those other games’ seasonal passes though, so it’s not hard to imagine players are already nearing the limit if they haven’t reached the max level already.

Whatever’s planned for the next season, we’re guaranteed to see another track of rewards for players to work through in Season 2 as they unlock cosmetics, Crowns, Kudos, and any other new types of rewards Mediatonic may have planned. Season 1 of Fall Guys has already added a new game mode with the introduction of Jump Showdown which is a quick turnaround for a game that just came out, so that sounds like something we can expect from Season 2 as well.

Fall Guys also has no shortage of people and brands that want to collaborate with the game which means we can expect some more excellent skins from the future seasons.

Fall Guys players will get their first look at Season 2 on August 27th.

