New PlayStation 5 Rumor Reveals Huge Reason to Buy PS5 at Launch

A new PlayStation 5 rumor has revealed a possibly huge reason to buy a PS5 at launch. At the moment of publishing, we know the PS5 is releasing this holiday season, but we don't know when this holiday season. We also don't know the price of the console. And we also don't know its entire launch lineup of games, though we do know Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release alongside the next-gen hardware, and it looks like it won't be the only major launch exclusive the PS5 is packing.

With Halo Infinite delayed to 2021, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks poised to capitalize by being by far the biggest exclusive game at the launch of either console. However, it may have some competition in the form of another PS5 exclusive from PlayStation Studios, or more specifically, Bluepoint. Last week -- spotted by Gematsu -- Demon's Souls was rated for release on PS5 in South Korea. Why is this relevant? Because PlayStation's games are typically only rated in Korea when a release is somewhat imminent.

Adding to this, the only other PS5 title rated in South Korea so far has been Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Is this a coincidence? Maybe, but it's an interesting one if it is.

There's more though. Not long after all of this started to make the rounds former Game Informer editor and current Kinda Funny staffer Imran Khan chimed in, noting the game has always been targeting a holiday 2020 release, however, it's possible the COVID-19 pandemic has or will disrupt this plan.

Here is a fun little note on Sony Interactive Entertainment titles rated in Korea that lends more credence to the possibility of Demon's Souls being a PS5 launch / launch window title: pic.twitter.com/hBNJocmq8f — Gematsu (@gematsucom) August 20, 2020

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the evidence is mounting, none of it is definitive, even when combined. As for PlayStation, it has not provided a comment on any of this, and it's highly unlikely it will. Typically, it does not comment on leaks and speculation.

Officially, the remake of Demon's Souls is without a release date or a release window, but don't be surprised if this changes soon.

