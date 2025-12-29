The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Gives Update on Release Date

A new report about Bethesda and Xbox’s The Elder Scrolls 6 has given an update on the release date of the long-awaited RPG. And it’s not great news for those hoping to play the Skyrim successor soon. Starfield has been out since 2023, which means Bethesda Game Studios has been primarily focused on the development of TES6 for over two years. That said, vast open-world RPGs, especially with as many sandbox systems as BGS’ games have, take a while to make, even with a big team and a big budget. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is still years out, reportedly.

The latest report about the RPG comes the way of Reece Reilly, a YouTuber and industry insider with a decent track record and with access to developers at Bethesda Game Studios. According to the insider, Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox are anticipating releasing the Oblivion and Skyrim follow-up sometime in 2028. However, there’s more to the report.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Delayed?

In addition to relaying word of the 2028 release window, Reilly notes that 2028 is the “earliest” we will see the game, with a 2029 release a strong possibility at this point. Whatever the case, given word that the PS6 and next Xbox are releasing in 2028, it sounds like The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to be a cross-gen game. It could be a next-gen only game, but it’s unlikely given the timeline.

“You are not seeing Elder Scrolls 6 till 2028 at the earliest, but there’s a high probability that it comes out in 2029,” says the insider. “They aren’t giving a rough date cause, quite frankly, it will do more harm than good, especially after announcing this game too early. Personally, at this stage, I believe it’s going to suffer Metroid Prime 4’s fate. Will sell well but won’t get critical acclaim and be divisive.”

Of course, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not official information, and even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate. To this end, things change in game development that happen all the time, and delays are very common for productions of this size.

