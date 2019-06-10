The Elder Scrolls: Blades Coming to Nintendo Switch This Fall For Free

Today during its E3 presser, Betehsda announced that The Elder Scrolls: Blades, it’s free-to-play dungeon crawler Elder Scrolls game, will release on Nintendo Switch this fall. Further, it will be 100 percent free. There’s no word on any additional ports, but Bethesda says the Switch’s portability makes it the best console for the game.

“From Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim, comes The Elder Scrolls: Blades – a massive first-person role-playing game created for mobile. The Blades, the Empire’s top agents, are forced into exile. On the run, you return to your hometown to find it destroyed.”

Quest – Become your town’s champion through all-new single-player storylines.

– Become your town’s champion through all-new single-player storylines. Create – Create and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

– Create and customize your city, restoring it to greatness. Conquer – Conquer your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.

– Conquer your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles. Create – Create any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor, and abilities.

– Create any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor, and abilities. Explore – Explore the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

