The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Report Reveals When It Is Releasing (And It’s Soon)

A new report about the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake has revealed when the game is releasing, and it’s soon. The report doesn’t provide a precise release date, but a release window. While some have assumed the remake is still a ways off because it hasn’t been officially announced yet — only the subject of rumors and reports — it appears the turn around between reveal and release will be a quick one. And this makes sense. Everyone knows what The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is. There is little need to market it beyond highlighting what’s been redone.

What this does seemingly confirm is this will not be a reimagining, but a straight up reboot. If it was the former then there would certainly be far more time between reveal and release to market the releaae. That said, all of this is assuming the new report is true.

The source of the report is fairly reliable, though has been wrong on occasion. They are generally considered one of the better Xbox sources in the industry though. More specifically, the source is Tom Warren. And according to Warren The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is set to release sometime Spring 2025.

This is a somewhat subjective window as what classifies as Spring changes depending who you ask. Typically though, it refers to April and May, and sometimes late March and early June as well. To this end, this is probably reference to an April or May release date, but there is no guarantee of this.

Of course, take this report with a grain of salt. This is unofficial information, not official information. And unfortunately, it has not going to draw out either Bethesda or Xbox for comment. In other words, they are not going to shoot down the existence of this remake nor confirm. With the amount of leaks and reports though, it is obvious the game is being remade, it is a matter of when it will release.

