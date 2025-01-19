Did Bethesda Just Reveal the Setting of The Elder Scrolls 6?

Some fans of The Elder Scrolls think Bethesda more or less just confirmed the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6. It’s been eight calendar years since Bethesda first announced The Elder Scrolls VI in 2018. Since then, there has been no follow-up. No second trailer. No details. All there has been is the occasionally tidbit that if you squint at hard enough could be taken as a microscopic-sized tease. It’s been eight years of this and speculation from The Elder Scrolls fans who have survived this eight years of nothing but fading anticipation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest tidbit causing speculation among The Elder Scrolls fans over on the TES VI Reddit page involves Emil Pagliarulo, a senior designer and writer who has worked on both The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

Over on social media platform Bluesky the Bethesda developer posted a picture of him in head garb that the aforementioned Reddit page has taken as a soft confirmation that the game is set in Hammerfell, something previous teases and speculation have pointed to. The reason some fans think the photo, which can be seen below, evokes Hammerfell is because Hammerfell features the Alik’r Desert, the most famous desert in all of Tamriel.

Without context, it is easy to see how this could be taken as a tease and even a soft confirmation that The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to be set in Hammerfell. And it probably is going to be, but with context this looks less like a tease. Pagliarulo didn’t just post this randomly, but replied with it to users sending him images of Bethesda Game Studios’ director Todd Howard in a thobe and a ghutrah. In other words, there may nothing to see here, but some fans of the fantasy RPG series have taken this as essentially a confirmation that Hammerfell is going to be the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6.

For more coverage on The Elder Scrolls 6 — including all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 news, all of the latest Elder Scrolls 6 rumors and leaks, and the latest Elder Scrolls 6 speculation — click here.