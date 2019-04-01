‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ Teases Its Impressive Graphics and Tech in New Video

During its recent PAX East Panel, Bethesda celebrated The Elder Scrolls’ 25th anniversary with a special video. In this video, it revealed The Elder Scrolls VI, alongside Starfield, won’t be at E3 this year. It also used the video to reveal that Skyrim Grandma will be immortalized in The Elder Scrolls VI as a character. And lastly, it provided our first tease at the upcoming Elder Scrolls adventure for the first-time since it announced the game last E3 with a very brief and simple teaser.

More specifically, Bethesda showed off some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the game showing off some motion capture work and the photogrammetry tech that is being used for it. Neither of these things are new by industry standards, but for the series, they are. And the latter is especially promising to see, because it will allow Bethesda to create much more realistic environments. Meanwhile, the former should mean the series’ characters will be on-par with other games that use motion capture to create more realistic characters and animations.

Of course, these images may not be what the final game looks like. Things scanned — whether faces or environments — don’t always make it into the game looking exactly the same. Further, especially with the scanned faces, it’s unlikely every NPC in the game will be scanned-in. It’s possible, but unlikely. Rather, more prominent characters will probably get the face-scanning and motion capture work, while random NPCs won’t.

That said, it’s great to see Bethesda finally improving its in-house engine and stepping its tech game up. It has previously said it’s been doing this for Starfield — which will release before The Elder Scrolls VI — but it’s nice to finally see some of it coming together in actual footage

The Elder Scrolls VI currently is without a release date. In fact, it doesn’t even have a release window beyond “very far off.” Further, there’s no word what platforms the game will release on, but presumably it will be PC and next-gen consoles.

Source: Bethesda

