The First Apothecary Diaries Game Is Finally Here (And It’s Free)

The Apothecary Diaries has been a hit ever since the light novels first made their way into the world. However, the anime really hit a new level of popularity when its first season arrived on Netflix last year. Since then, fans have been clamoring for more of Maomao, Jenshi, and the mysteries of the Rear Palace. I’ve been among the people eagerly waiting for an Apothecary Diaries video game. And today, the first game adaptation is finally available worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles was first announced following the end of Season 2 of the anime. With Season 3 still a few months away, the game’s June 15th release date is perfectly timed. Starting today, fans around the world can play this Apothecary Diaries simulation for free, right on the web via the G123 platform. And this browser game has just about everything you could hope for in a game based on The Apothecary Diaries.

New Free-to-Play Apothecary Diaries Game Lets You Solve Mysteries, Gather Herbs, and Make Medicine

Courtesy of CTW

The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles comes from CTW, a video game company that specializes in browser games based on beloved anime. It’s being released on G123, a popular Japanese browser game site. But rest assured, my fellow American Apothecary Diaries fans. This is a worldwide release, and the game is available with English subtitles and text. So, even if you don’t speak Japanese, you’ll be able to enjoy the game while we’re waiting for the October release of The Apothecary Diaries Season 3.

Based on what I’ve seen so far, Palace Chronicles hits pretty much all the basics for a solid game adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries. Players will step into Maomao’s shoes, using her apothecary knowledge to make medicines and solve mysteries. In other words, the game turns your browser into a path directly inside the world of the hit anime. It can be played for free on mobile devices and PC, no download required. With the price of consoles these days, that’s not a bad deal.

To celebrate the game’s official launch, CTW dropped a special video featuring the original voice actors for Maomao and Jinshi. You can check out the video below to get a sense of what the new Apothecary Diaries simulation game is like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Btq2-Dkj2oM

From the looks of it, the game will let players recruit a variety of familiar characters to help with tasks around the Rear Palace. To gather herbs, you can seek out assistance from Jinshi, Lihaku, and more. In the medical offices where Maomao practices her craft, you’ll be aided by friends like Xiaolan and dubious allies like Suirei. Of course, to work alongside your favorites, you’ll need to pull them from the game’s gacha recruitment system. Thankfully, the game is launching with sign-up rewards that help you draw more characters… and even recruit Xiaolan automatically.

The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles is a free-to-play web-based game with optional in-game purchases. It is available worldwide starting today, June 15th.

Are you excited to finally have an Apothecary Diaries game to play? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!