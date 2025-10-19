4 Anime That Desperately Need New Video Games, And Why They’re Perfect For It

Anime and gaming often go hand in hand, and some of the biggest gaming franchises also have major tentpole anime series. You’ve got the obvious example of Pokemon, along with Yu-Gi-Oh! and beyond. And as Digimon Story: Time Stranger recently proved, the hunger for good game adaptations of our favorite anime is still alive and well. Plenty of anime-inspired games release each year, and yet, we’re missing some obvious entries in the modern gaming catalog. There are plenty of anime that are ripe for a great game adaptation, whether for the first time or a modern return to form.

This year, I’ve had the pleasure of returning to some of my favorite anime in gaming form. I played the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection and enjoyed the grind in Digimon Story: Time Stranger. But as I rolled into Pokemon Legends: Z-A from there, I couldn’t help but think about some other beloved anime that don’t yet have modern game adaptations. Not every anime is going to translate well to a game, but these 4 anime video games basically write themselves.

4. Cardcaptor Sakura

Image courtesy of Madhouse and Toonami

Given the ongoing popularity of card battlers and the magical girl anime, it’s surprising we don’t have more mainstream Cardcaptor Sakura video games. The series has, of course, spawned quite a few RPGs, but none of the console games have ever been released outside of Japan. That means many fans, myself included, have never gotten to experience a game adaptation of the Cardcaptor Sakura series.

There have been a few mobile games, as well, most recently the gacha Cardcaptor Sakura: Memory Key. But this series has so many elements that would translate well to a true, robust console RPG fit for worldwide release. There’s card collecting and battling, a ton of fun outfits to customize your character, and fun fantasy lore to go with it.

3. Sailor Moon

Courtesy of Toei Animation/ Studio Deen

Like Cardcaptor Sakura, this magical girl anime has seen surprisingly few video game adaptations in the West. Due to its popularity in the U.S. even to this day, it is frankly shocking that we don’t have a solid modern Sailor Moon video game to enjoy. The early video game adaptations, which mostly released in Japan, were largely beat ’em ups. Some, like Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon, did see worldwide releases. But we haven’t had a new game since 2016’s now-defunct Sailor Moon Drops mobile game.

With the recent remake and the first-ever U.S. tour for the live show, it’s clear that Sailor Moon is still incredibly popular even outside of Japan. With modern gaming graphics and technology, I can only imagine how beautiful and fun a Sailor Moon RPG or new beat ’em up could be. I’m open to options here, but at the end of the day, I want a video game that lets me fight evil by moonlight in a sailor suit, please and thank you.

2. The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Not too long ago, I went down a deep and all-encompassing anime rabbit hole with Apothecary Diaries. This series has a fun sense of humor and an interesting setting, making it perfect for a video game. And unlike many anime, which lend themselves well to an RPG, I think we could get creative on genre here. There’s potion making and detective work happening here, so it’d be a perfect cozy narrative-driven game.

Let us step into the role of Maomao, testing new potions, gathering ingredients, and solving mysteries just like she does in the anime. I’m thinking something like Potionomics and Witchy Life Story, but with that unique Apothecary Diaries flair. The show is getting a web browser game, The Apothecary Diaries: Palace Chronicles. But I think the series has shown itself worthy of a fully fledged console game adaptation, and I want to play that game immediately.

1. Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)

Image courtesy of Trigger and Netflix

In Delicious in Dungeon, our D&D-inspired party finds itself in a tough situation. They’re low on funds for food, but they need to take on an epic dungeon crawl. So, they decide to cook up the monsters they kill. The anime is clearly inspired by classic RPGs, but with its blend of RPG and cooking sim, it needs a tie-in game, pronto.

Think Dave the Diver, but with an anime RPG flair. By day, we get an old-fashioned dungeon crawl experience. But the loot we stock up on isn’t just gold and potions. Each monster is an ingredient, which we then get to cook up in a beautifully designed cooking mini-game. As a Dungeons & Dragons addict with a real cooking sim affinity, I absolutely must play this game I’ve just dreamed up. And honestly? I think it’d be a slam dunk.

Which anime do you want to see a new game for?