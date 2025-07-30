The Apothecary Diaries Announces First Game Adaptation

Whether it’s the palace drama or the mysteries, fans can experience it all in the first simulation game based on the hit anime, The Apothecary Diaries. The anime concluded its second season in July 2025 before announcing an anime sequel. While the details about the sequel have yet to be announced, the anime franchise surprised fans with the announcement of a game titled The Apothecary Diaries: Harem Strange Tales. The game runs directly in a web browser, so there’s no need for installation. It’s also accessible on any device, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs. Players raise the main character, Maomao, and solve various mysteries and incidents that occur in the Imperial Court and the entertainment district.

Additionally, the game also allows cooperative play where players can collect and grow medicinal herbs while working with other players. Apart from the main characters, Maomao and Jinshi, the game includes 35 characters in total, including Gaoshun, Loulan, Concubine Gyokuyou, and more. The pre-registration has begun on the HTML5 game platform G123, starting July 29th, 2025. The pre-registration campaign also announces new rewards for players based on their achievements. The game is currently only available via the G123 platform, which is operated by CTW Inc. in Japan. A new official X (previously known as Twitter) was also launched to promote the game, where you can keep up with the latest updates and news.

What to Expect from The Apothecary Diaries’ anime sequel

Image Courtesy of Toho

Although an announcement trailer was shared after the Season 2 finale, nothing about the sequel being Season 3 has been specified. Therefore, we currently can’t determine in what format the sequel will be released. Although there’s still a long way to go before the sequel is released, it will at least cover the fifth volume of the light novel by Natsu Hyuuga. The first two seasons each ran for two cours, adapting one volume per cour. The second season concludes the main story from Volume 4, which takes place after the Shi Clan’s rebellion ends in failure.

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Jinshi’s victory was almost too easy and with minimum casualties, thanks to Loulan’s help. The second season of the series ends with Jinshi assuming his role as the Imperial Brother. He will no longer be posing as an eunuch and managing the Rear Palace since his secret is out. On the other hand, Maomao returns to the Verdigris House as an apothecary while her adoptive father, Luomen, resumes his work as a physician in the Rear Palace. Even though Maomao doesn’t live in the palace anymore, Jinshi continues to visit her despite his busy schedule.

The sequel will highlight several changes after the events of Season 2, including the shift in power dynamics within the palace. Gyokuyou’s status will rise after she gives birth to a Prince, while the spot of Pure Consort remains empty after Loulan’s departure. However, according to the announcement trailer, the only thing that will remain the same is Jinshi and Maomao working together to solve unique cases that only our genius apothecary can crack.

