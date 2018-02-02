The Forest is Finally Escaping Early Access in April, New Patch

It’s been a long time coming but finally, FINALLY, The Forest is moving its way out of Early Access and onto Steam as a full title this Spring! Now you can battle creepy multiarmed cannibals, and search for your son, without any of that Early Access glitchy mess. Just … don’t forget to fortify, this survival horror game is no joke!

Not only did the team give us the good word on Steam, but they have also released a new patch to help prepare for the big day. According to the official Steam community post, this is what players can expect as the official full launch approaches:

“We wanted to share our plans for moving The Forest out of early access and into a full v1.0 release. We’re aiming for a release date towards the end of April. We’ll have an exact date when we are a bit closer. On release of v1.0 the price will increase from $14.99 USD to $19.99 USD

There are a bunch of new features we’ve been working on for v1.0, and want to give everyone an idea as to what we’re planning on shipping with. Languages and controller support will be improved and officially supported. We’re going to be adding new reasons and resources for killing the creepies. There will be a rethinking of the cold and warmth system, including a new warm suit. New buildables will be added. There will be some big performance optimizations especially for late game saves. Changes and improvements to how multiplayer save games work and along with this a bunch of dedicated server improvements. The multiplayer clothing system is being improved and expanded, with a new system to allow you to switch outfits. We’ll also give some details about a VR game mode when we are closer to release. Along with a bunch more we don’t have room to include here, we have some really crazy and fun surprises in store, especially regarding the ending and are really excited to see what people think.

To focus on pushing this out we’re going to stop doing the smaller timed patches. To keep everyone involved in the process leading up to launch and to help ensure the release is as good as it can be, we will be putting out release candidates as we get closer to our first final.”

As far as Patch 0.73 goes:

Fixed dynamite going off automatically when added to catapult

Fixed caves not loading properly in some old save files

Fixed dynamite turning off in water breaking achievement for fishing with dynamite

Fixed issues with survival book not opening if player was briefly airborne when opening the book

Fixed camera jerkiness when moving while opening or closing the survival book

Fixed equip weapon animations looking wrong when cold

Player will now drop any held logs when sitting on a bench

Increased height of all tree trunk colliders

Fixed player able to pause game during loading screens and before plane crash cutscene

Fixed construction UI widget positioning being off for some structures

Flag and interaction icons are now hidden while using the log sled

Fixed dropped dynamite fuse lit in wrong place

Fix wrong scale on some dropped sticks

Fixed geese sometimes appearing to float above water

Fixed animation issues if taking heavy fall damage while aiming bow

Overlay icon grouping, finds icon clumps of same icon type and color by world position and groups it into a single one when far away

Caves – Updates and polish to Cave 5

Fixed end boss not appearing on fire for clients

Fixed issues with arrows not sticking into end boss

Rebalanced saplings to work better with machete versus other weapons

Fixed player flashlight not casting spec!

Arrows and spears can now pass through stick and bone fences

(Multiplayer) Bumped construction material count max synced value to 65k (from 2k)

(Multiplayer) Beanie is no longer available for character models that don’t fit (not retroactive)

Fixed one of the bone arrow views in inventory not visible

It is no longer possible to build things within the large raft pillars and stairs

Placing a ghost catapult now requires to have enough room behind for the player to use it

Fixed cloth on put out burning weapon not visible even though it can be relit

Fixed lighter not behaving properly (getting stashed) when relighting a burning weapon that was put out

Fixed sharks disappearing for clients when killed

Fixed turtles not dropping head trophies when skinned

(Multiplayer) Setup texture variations for the new cargo pants + fixed red paint & bloody textures

Fixed triggering the “Fire1” action (left click by default with a mouse) while holding the passenger manifest in inventory attempting to stash the manifest

Fixed L to light tutorial no longer visible after going in pause menu while in the hanging cutscene

Fixed missing remove all prompt when backpack is on the crafting mat to set quick select items

Fixed remaining issue with combining recurve bow & arrows to set the active bonus

Berries on bushes are now only visible when up close and not on the lod version of the models

Improved held and fill water skin animations

Fixed cooking head on fire missing eyeballs

Fixed some props falling out of beach huts on spawning

Fixed ghost target, ghost rabbit cage, bench using old mesh in ghost renders or old wood models in built versions

Fixed pot and other items from appearing in hand if picked up while eating meat

Fixed keycard disappearing sometimes when opening door in end game section

Fixed wrong weapon sometimes being equipped when opening keycard doors

Fixed happy birthday trap not requiring rope

Fixed some areas player could get stuck in sinkhole

Improved some shiny hair variations

Fixed birds sometimes landing on perch targets that have already been destroyed

Fixed enemies standing up after being killed and dropped from the noose trap

Fixed not able to equip lighter or light fires while holding a dead body

Fixed water splashes visible on other players while inside yacht

Fixed cases of building treehouses on dead trees, allowing players to climb down through world

Fixed upgraded stick’s cloth appearing off the stick when windy after the fire had been put out

Fixed flag cloth color not set automatically when completing a building

Fixed walking in and out of endgame entrance breaking lighting in caves

Added “group overlay icons” in gameplay options

Fixed player not able to pick up logs while airborne

(Multiplayer) Fixed end boss sometimes not spawning if client entered end game section alone

(Multiplayer) Fixed player able to look around in pause screen if hit by explosives

It is now possible to light burning weapons, molotov and dynamites while having the plastic torch equipped, it will now switch to lighter automatically

(Multiplayer) Attempting to join a full lobby now opens back the game browser automatically and displays a relevant error message