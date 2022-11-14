The Game Awards Reveals 2022 Nominees

By Marc Deschamps

In 2022, gamers were treated to a number of terrific titles on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. As has become a yearly tradition, The Game Awards will be honoring many of this year's very best in a presentation set to be held in December. While the winners won't be announced until the show streams on December 8th, Geoff Keighley has revealed this year's nominees. Unsurprisingly, games like God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 were nominated in multiple categories, and fans will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on each one of them.

While Game of the Year is the award that most fans will be paying attention to, there are several other genre-specific awards, including Best Fighting Game, Best RPG, and much more. There are over 30 categories this year that fans can vote on, and the winners could even convince some gamers to try something they might not have otherwise! We've compiled a handful of these categories, but the full list can be found at the official website for The Game Awards, which can be found right here.

Keep reading to see some of the categories and their nominees for The Game Awards this year!

Game of the Year

elden-ring-raging-wolf.jpg
(Photo: Bandai Namco)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Stray
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Ongoing

fortnite-zero-war.jpg
(Photo: Epic Games)
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
Best Indie

stray.jpg
(Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Sifu
  • Tunic
  • Neon White
  • Stray
Best Mobile Game

marvel-snap-hed.jpg
(Photo: Disney)
  • Marvel Snap
  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Tower of Fantasy
Best Action Game

tmnt-shredders-revenge-surfs-up-in-the-city.jpg
(Photo: Dotemu)
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Sifu
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action/Adventure

horizon-forbidden-west.png
(Photo: PlayStation)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tunic
  • Stray
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Ragnaork
Best RPG

pokemon-legends-arceus-1279596.jpg
(Photo: Nintendo)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Triangle Strategy
Best Fighting Game

multiversus-wonder-woman-new-cropped-hed.jpg
(Photo: Warner Bros. Games/Player First Games)
  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu
Best Family Game

kirby-combat.jpg
(Photo: Nintendo)
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy

mario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope.png
(Photo: Ubisoft)
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing

gran-turismo-7-subaru-brz-new-cropped-hed.jpg
(Photo: Polyphony Digital)
  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer

call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2.jpg
(Photo: Activision)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • MultiVersus
  • Splatoon 3
  • Overwatch 2
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Debut Indie

vampire-survivors-key-art-new-cropped-hed.jpg
(Photo: poncle)
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
Most Anticipated Game

zelda-botw-2-master-sword.jpg
(Photo: Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Starfield
  • Final Fantasy XVI
