The Game Awards Reveals 2022 Nominees

In 2022, gamers were treated to a number of terrific titles on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. As has become a yearly tradition, The Game Awards will be honoring many of this year's very best in a presentation set to be held in December. While the winners won't be announced until the show streams on December 8th, Geoff Keighley has revealed this year's nominees. Unsurprisingly, games like God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 were nominated in multiple categories, and fans will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on each one of them.

While Game of the Year is the award that most fans will be paying attention to, there are several other genre-specific awards, including Best Fighting Game, Best RPG, and much more. There are over 30 categories this year that fans can vote on, and the winners could even convince some gamers to try something they might not have otherwise! We've compiled a handful of these categories, but the full list can be found at the official website for The Game Awards, which can be found right here.

Keep reading to see some of the categories and their nominees for The Game Awards this year!