HBO has confirmed the length of The Last of Us Episode 2 and more episodes in the weeks ahead. The January 15th series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation video game, which introduced Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as survivors of a post-fungal pandemic world, combined two episodes into one for a feature-length runtime of 85 minutes. Sunday's Episode 2, titled "Infected," is shorter and clocks in just under an hour — but fans can expect another extended episode with a super-sized runtime to follow on January 29th.

The Last of Us Episode 2 Release Time



The Last of Us Episode 2, "Infected," premieres Sunday, January 22nd, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT on HBO and HBO Max. The episode marks the live-action directorial debut of The Last of Us game co-creator and director Neil Druckmann, who also co-created the HBO series with showrunner Craig Mazin.

How Long Is Episode 2 of The Last of Us?



The Last of Us Episode 2 will run for 56 minutes, according to the official HBO schedule.

The Last of Us Episode 3 and Episode 4 Length



HBO has confirmed The Last of Us Episode 3 (premiering January 29th) will run for 80 minutes rather than the standard 60-minute runtime; The Last of Us Episode 4 (premiering February 5th) clocks in at 50 minutes. The remaining episode lengths are forthcoming.

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us?



HBO airs the nine-episode first season of The Last of Us through March 12th. It was previously reported the show would have 10 episodes, but HBO combined the original Episode 1 and Episode 2 into the feature-length series premiere.

The Last of Us Schedule and Episode Guide



Season 1 Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" (85 minutes) – January 15th

(85 minutes) – January 15th Season 1, Episode 2, "Infected" (56 minutes) – January 22nd

(56 minutes) – January 22nd Season 1 Episode 3, "TBA" (80 minutes) – January 29th

Season 1 Episode 4, "TBA" (50 minutes) – February 5th

Season 1 Episode 5, "TBA" (runtime TBA) – February 12th

Season 1 Episode 6, "TBA" (TBA) – February 19th

Season 1 Episode 7, "TBA" (TBA) – February 26th

Season 1 Episode 8, "TBA" (TBA) – March 5th

Season 1 Episode 9, "TBA" (Season Finale) (TBA) – March 12th



