The Last of Us HBO Viewership Notably Rises Again With Episode 3

HBO has revealed today that viewership for its new series The Last of Us has notably risen once again with the recent release of Episode 3. Since the release of Episode 1 earlier this month, The Last of Us has already been drawing in very strong numbers for HBO, with the show only trailing behind House of the Dragon in terms of viewership. And while Episode 3 hasn't pushed The Last of Us past House of the Dragon, it continues to show just how much this series is gaining steam.

As revealed in a new press release today, HBO shared that Episode 3 of The Last of Us brought in 6.4 million viewers alone during its premiere on Sunday night. This total is an increase of 12% compared to Episode 2, which in turn saw a 37% jump when compared to Episode 1. Basically, more viewers are watching The Last of Us on a weekly basis with each new episode that arrives. Additionally, when accounting for views via other platforms, The Last of Us is now bringing in an average audience of over 21 million.

"Season 1 is now averaging 21.3 million viewers across its first two episodes, marking another historic milestone as HBO celebrates its most-watched programming slate in the network's history," HBO said in its press release today. "This is the first time HBO has had multiple current series drawing more than 15 million viewers at a time across all genres."

When seeing these statistics all laid out, it's not surprising whatsoever to see that HBO has already renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Currently, plans for Season 2 haven't been laid out whatsoever, but it's assumed that the show will look to next adapt the events from the PS4 game The Last of Us Part II. As for The Last of Us in its current form, Episode 4 is set to land this coming Sunday with Season 1 poised to last nine episodes in total.

Have you been watching The Last of Us for yourself in recent weeks? And if so, what do you think about the series so far? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.