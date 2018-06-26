The Last of Us Part 2 Details Emerge, Graphics and More Playable Characters Discussed

The Last of Us Part II gameplay footage we saw during Sony’s E3 2018 conference was nothing short of stunning. The combat was incredibly fluid with seamless transitions between cut scenes and player interaction. Some called out the graphics showcase as perhaps being a bit falsified, but Naughty Dog confirms that what fans saw is what fans will be getting. Additionally, they also teased even more playable characters outside of Ellie.

Naughty Dog’s gameplay designer Emilia Schatz recently sat down with JeuxAct to talk about the upcoming game and what fans can expect. What was most interesting, however, was the hint that we’ve only seen the beginning:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At this point we’re just ready to show Ellie as a playable character,” Schatz told the site. “That may change in the future, but we’re not really ready to talk about that just yet. I think there is quite a lot about this game that has not yet been revealed.”

The classic “we’re not ready to talk about that yet” definitely has us intrigued, and we’re wondering if there will be some historical flashbacks, not unlike what we saw in last year’s PlayStation experience footage with what many theorized was Ellie’s mother. Pretty much anything is possible at this point, we’ve definitely gotten an entirely new look at an older and much more badass Ellie. Gone are the days of awkward fumbling, she knows what’s she doing and she’s out for blood.

As far as the graphics go, Shatz did mention that the gameplay shown was demoed on the PlayStation 4 Pro and that the finally product will reflect exactly what’s been shown, “There’s no plans to downgrade the game, no. That’s basically how we hope it will appear.”

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that we are AMPED about this game! The gameplay looked so fluid, the graphics – stunning, the characters? Immersive. This is shaping up to be the sequel The Last of Us deserves.

The Last of Us Part 2 is predicted to launch 2018 for PlayStation 4 players, though an exact release window has yet to be set. Luckily, it looks like everything is right on track and we should be getting a more narrowed time frame sometime soon!

Thanks, GamingBolt!