The Last of Us Part 2 Director Says Game Will Be "Divisive"

According to The Last of Us Part 2 creative director, Neil Druckmann, the upcoming and highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive is going to be "divisive," but in "an exciting way." While the first game, which released in 2013, was universally praised, it sounds like its sequel may not hit the mark in the same way, or at least it's narrative is taking more risks that may cause division among players.

According to Druckmann, going into the game, there was a fear that the team was going to mess things up and lose what made the first game -- widely considered one of the best games of all time -- so special. However, the creative director thinks he and his team have crafted a story that will give players the same type of feelings the narrative of the first game came packing.

"There's always the fear that when you make something great, and you're going to go back to it, you're going to mess it up. You're going to mess up what made it so special," said Druckmann. "The test for us was can we come up with a story that can, one, stand on its own and be meaningful and have weight.. the same kinda feeling we had when came upon the story for the first one. But also now because it's part two, it has to be additive."

Adding to this, the game's narrative lead on Halley Gross said that it was important to the team to honor Ellie and Joel within the game's story. However, it sounds like the game isn't going to hold back any punches when it comes to telling its story about the cycle of violence.

"I know even within the studio we've had a lot of, like, philosophical arguments about some of the events and what happens in the game," added Druckmanm. "And I'm thinking this one might be more divisive than the first game in a very kind of exciting way that I think it raises those interesting, philosophical questions, and asks the players to interpret some of the material that's there, and see where they stand on those questions."

The Last of Us Part 2 is poised to release worldwide on June 16, 2020 via the PS4 and the PS4 only, and it sounds like it's going to divide many when it finally drops after all these years of anticipation. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the game, click here. Meanwhile, below you can continue to read more about the title, courtesy of an official story pitch.

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

H/T, PlayStation.

