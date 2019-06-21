The Last of Us Part II May Not Have Multiplayer

The multiplayer was far from the selling point of The Last of Us. People who bought the game bought it to play its single-player campaign, which was and is lauded as one of the best single-player stories of all-time. And for the upcoming sequel, developer Naughty Dog is once again focusing on the game’s story, which once again looks bar-setting, and once again will be the reason people buy the game. But will it have multiplayer? Sony has previously said that multiplayer will return for the sequel, but at the moment, it hasn’t revealed said multiplayer or even said anything further about it.

That said, on — at least some — Days of Play PS4 boxes, there’s some fine print that mentions that The Last of Us Part II doesn’t have multiplayer. Of course, this may be nothing more than a misprint or a mistake, but it’s interesting to see on an official PlayStation product.

As you will know, there’s been multiple Naughty Dog listings that more or less suggest that The Last of Us Part II has multiplayer, but maybe things have changed. Or, again, maybe this is a mistake.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4, and currently doesn’t have a release date. However, a few reports, rumors, and leaks are suggesting the game is coming sometime early 2020. Details on the sequel are still currently pretty scarce, but the game’s director, Neil Druckman, did have the following to say about the title:

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said Druckmann. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”