‘The Last of Us Part II’ Gives New Development Update

Yesterday, The Last of Us Part II creative director, Neil Druckmann, took to Instagram to provide a new development update on the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive. Unfortunately, Druckmann didn’t reveal a release date or anything extremely substantial, but he did reveal that Laura Baily has finished her motion capture work for one of his “favorites characters” in the game.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who Laura Baily plays in the upcoming action-adventure game, but given her status as one of the best voice actresses in the industry, you’d presume it’s a sizeable role. This is to say, while we still have no clue when The Last of Us Part II is releasing, the fact that motion capture work is seemingly coming to an end is hopefully good news that it’s not very far off.

Many reports and leaks have claimed that The Last of Us Part II is releasing this year, but many people believe it’s actually probably a 2020 release. And when you consider that motion capture work isn’t even done, the chances that the sequel is coming this year are seemingly pretty slim.

The Last of Us Part II is in development exclusively for the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window. Further, details on the game are still relatively hard to come by, but the aforementioned Druckmann did have the following to say about the game when it was revealed in 2016:

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said Druckmann. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”

For more news, media, and information on The Last of Us Part II, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, earlier this week the casting of rapper Logic as an unspecified character was revealed.

