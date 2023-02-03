The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal Dances With A Twerking Clicker in Latest SNL Promo

2023 is definitely looking like "The Year of Pedro Pascal" in its first half: the acclaimed Game of Thrones actor is currently starring in HBO's latest global smash-hit series, The Last of Us, the adaptation of one of the most popular video games of all time. Before The Last of Us is even done with Season 1, Pascal will be taking over streaming with the highly-anticipated (and bigger than ever) third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. In the midst of all that, Pedro Pascal is also taking the victory lap of hosting Saturday Night Live this week!

The SNL crew is certainly having fun with spoofing Pascal's role as Joel in HBO's The Last of Us; the first promo for Pascal's appearance had him hunting Clickers through Studio 8H, only to discover that Clickers aren't real – but SNL crew members definitely are. However, the short promo that Saturday Night Live released on social media is definitely making waves, as it features Pascal and the "Clicker" getting jiggy together, while the Clicker busts out some serious twerking moves!

WATCH: Pedro Pascal Dances With Twerking Clicker From The Last of Us

Viewer of The Last of Us HBO series that didn't play the games first are still reeling from Episode 2's first reveal of "The Clickers." The adavanced form of the Cordyceps virus infection turns hosts into living fungi florels, robbed of sight, but keenly aware of sound. In The Last of Us games, Clickers are some of the most frightening and challenging foes to defeat; TV viewers got only the first taste of why, watching Pedro Pascal's Joel, and Anna Torv's Tess desperately fight off just two Clickers, in order to save young Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Needless to say, this SNL promo is showing off a... different side of Clickers. As one commentor (hilariously) points out: 'I can't believe SNL did twerking Clickers before conventions did."

Indeed, The Last of Us is aout to become the next big thing in geek culture convention cosplay – and Clickers will no doubt be a major part of it. The Last of Us HBO series has done a masterful job adapating the nightmarish creatures for live-action, both in terms of the makeup and prosthetic work being done, as well as the physical acting and stuntwork being done by actors that showrunner Craig Mazin claims were hardcore fans of the games before taking on this gig.

Saturday Night Live with host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay will air on NBC and Peacock Saturday night.