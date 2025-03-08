The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer Teases Ellie’s Quest for Revenge

Update: The official version of the new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 is now out and can be found below.

Original: The Last of Us season 2 is nearly here and a brand new leaked trailer has set the stage for what fans can expect. The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed video game franchises out there thanks to its brutal, unflinching story and rich characters. The first game was showered in awards, amazing reviews, and commercial success, but its ending caused a lot of passionate debate over Joel’s actions, though few people seemed to be put off by the game thanks to its final moments. The Last of Us Part 2, however, is a different story, despite also being a critical darling and commercial juggernaut, its story is incredibly divisive and led to a lot of fury.

Of course, the success of the games and its cinematic nature made it ripe for a TV adaptation. HBO picked up the rights for The Last of Us and adapted the first game into a strong season of television. Now, The Last of Us season 2 is just weeks away and fans will have to prepare for a bumpy ride. The second season will begin to adapt the second game’s challenging story, which fans of the game know will lead to some fascinating episodes. It’s likely there will be some upset from those who haven’t played the game, resulting in a lot of juicy discourse. While some changes are expected to be made to The Last of Us season 2, it’s likely the big swings will remain in place as they are core to the story.

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer Highlights Huge Action Scenes, Joel and Ellie’s Rift, and More

With all of that said, The Last of Us season 2 was accidentally released earlier than intended and quickly pulled down, but not before fans managed to save it. It’s expected to be officially released later this afternoon, but for now, you can see the leaked version below.

The new trailer highlights the drama of the upcoming season with Ellie’s new journey, more glimpses at Abby, the villain of The Last of Us Part 2, and much more. It’s going to be an action-packed season given Ellie is on a murderous rampage and Abby herself isn’t exactly a pacifist either. It also appears like Jackson may get attacked by infected, something that doesn’t exactly happen in the game, at least not in the way this trailer suggests. As of right now, we’re not quite sure how much of the second game will be in season 2. It looks like it could cover a lot of ground as we see some pivotal moments from later in Ellie’s story as well as key flashback scenes with Joel and Ellie.

However, it has been indicated that The Last of Us will likely be four seasons, with all of the remaining seasons adapting the rest of the second game. For those who haven’t played the game, that may sound like they’re really stretching this thing out, but it’s an incredibly long game. It’s about 25 hours long and has a very dense, multi-layered story, so it makes sense for HBO to do three seasons of about seven episodes to tell that story. As for whether there will be more seasons beyond that, it sounds unlikely at the moment. Franchise creator Neil Druckmann has cast doubt on a Last of Us Part 3 despite previously suggesting it was in the works.

Of course, he could be misleading fans given he is currently working on a different game, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Druckmann wants to be done with the series after spending about 15 years on this series. It’ll likely be even closer to 20 by the time the HBO show concludes. The Last of Us season 2 will include unseen moments from the game, meaning it’s possible the show could stretch itself in its final season beyond the end of the second game to tie things up in a more satisfying way. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.