The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date Announced by HBO

At long last, Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us finally has a release date. Earlier this year, HBO confirmed alongside a new trailer that The Last of Us would return to HBO and Max at some point in April 2025. And while fans already had a pretty good idea of when Season 2 would arrive given other HBO programming, this premiere date has now been verified.

Detailed in a new press release today, HBO announced that The Last of Us Season 2 will drop on Sunday, April 13th. New episodes are then expected to roll out on a weekly basis each Sunday until the completion of Season 2. While Season 1 lasted nine episodes in total, HBO has already confirmed that Season 2 will only end up being seven episodes.

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” says HBO’s new description of The Last of Us Season 2.

Although Season 2 of The Last of Us will be a bit shorter than Season 1, it’s assumed that the show will be picked up for a third season in due time. Showrunner Craig Mazin has previously said that it would take multiple seasons to properly adapt The Last of Us Part II to TV given how much longer it is compared to the original game. While HBO hasn’t properly picked up The Last of Us Season 3 just yet, there’s a good chance that this confirmation will come about relatively soon after Season 2 airs.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to once again feature Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Ellie alongside other returning cast members Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New additions to Season 2 include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny,, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, and Catherine O’Hara in an unidentified guest role.