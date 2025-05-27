The Last Of Us Season 2 Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Revealed With Pre-Orders

The Last of Us Season 2 is in the books, and it included some pretty shocking moments for anyone who wasn’t familiar with the games. If you want to relive those moments over and over again, you can get your pre-orders in for the Limited Edition Season 2 Steelbook 4K Blu-ray starting today. At the time of writing, it’s available at Universal Studio’s GRUV site for $39.99 (or $31.96 when you use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout). You can also find it here Walmart and should be available here on Amazon in the coming days (standard 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases are also available). The listed release date is September 23rd. Additional details can be found below.

Currently, the special features on the Season 2 Blu-ray are unknown, but if it’s similar to the Season 1 release, fans will be in for a treat. The cover is a little less interesting this time around in our opinion, but it will still be a nice addition to your collection. If you haven’t picked up the Season 1 Steelbook yet, you can still grab one here on Amazon, though they probably won’t be available much longer as they are pretty much at the end of their limited edition run. Special features include:

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French s8ubtitles for the main feature

Synopsis: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Season one stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.”

Season 2: “Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.” You can check out what’s in store for Season 3 right here.