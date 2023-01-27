The Last of Us Star Says Episode 3 Will "Take Your Breath Away"

Two episodes in, HBO's The Last of Us has been a massive success story, and fans are eagerly anticipating more. The third episode is set to air this Sunday, and it seems Jeffrey Pierce has gotten "a peek" at the episode before the general public. Pierce voiced Tommy in both of the PlayStation games, and is set to appear as the character Perry in the HBO adaptation. On Twitter, Pierce told viewers that the episode will "take your breath away" alongside the popular Citizen Kane clapping gif. If fans aren't already excited for the episode, this will surely get them more hyped up!

The Tweet from Pierce can be found embedded below.

Perry is one of multiple original characters that did not exist in the original PlayStation game. In an appearance last year on the podcast To All the Films We Judged Before, Pierce teased that his new character "will unveil things that attach to the game." What that means exactly remains to be seen, but that should prove interesting for fans started with the games before watching the show. So far, the series has stuck closely to events from the first video game, but it will be interesting to see what ways the show deviates and adds on to the source material. In addition to new characters like Perry, writer-producer Craig Mazin has also teased that the series will contain a "jaw drop" moment that was cut from the games.

The Last of Us and its sequel are often considered two of the best video games of all-time. A big part of that is owed to the storyline, and newcomers to the show are finally getting a chance to see what made the games so beloved. The first two episodes have made for compelling television, and Pierce's comments make it sound like episode three is only going to continue this trend. For now, fans are just going to have to wait patiently for Sunday to arrive!

