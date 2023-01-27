The Last of Us Part 3 Isn't a Guarantee, According to Naughty Dog

The Last of Us Part 3 might not happen after all. Naughty Dog has created two of the most beloved PlayStation franchises with Uncharted and The Last of Us. Uncharted lent itself well to a number of sequels due to its pulpy, action-adventure story, but The Last of Us is one of those things that's so precious, many were nervous about a sequel. It ended on such a strong note, many feared a sequel could ruin things. While it was certainly divisive, it justified itself and was still a huge commercial and critical success. However, Naughty Dog doesn't seem as gung-ho about a third game to round everything out.

The Last of Us Part 2 certainly has a few threads that could be continued, but it does provide a conclusion, albeit a harrowing one. It's not a happy ending, but it does feel like it could be left alone. With that said, when speaking to Buzzfeed, series creator Neil Druckmann noted that they're not committed to making a third game if it doesn't feel right. He noted that they've left Uncharted behind and that they're working on a multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us, but a third game will only happen if there is a story worth telling. Druckmann also noted that despite the fact Naughty Dog is owned by Sony, there is no internal pressure to make a third game.

"Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2, which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love — just like the first and second game did — then we will tell that story," said Druckmann. "If we can't come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end."

Rumors have suggested The Last of Us Part 3 is currently in development and Druckmann himself has suggested they do have a story to tell, but there has been no outright confirmation that it will happen. It seems like The Last of Us Part 3 will probably happen at some point, but we'll just have to wait and see. Either way, there's plenty of Last of Us content to chow down on with the new HBO series and the multiplayer spin-off.

Do you want to see The Last of Us Part 3 come to fruition?