The Last of Us Part 2 Remaster Leaked by Composer

A remaster of The Last of Us Part 2 may have just been leaked by the series' composer. The Last of Us series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming right now, becoming so successful that it was able to exist beyond the games. Earlier this year, HBO released its adaptation of the game via the first season of its new TV series which is garnering all kinds of praise, including Emmy nominations. It's a huge success and will likely continue to get a ton of love when it inevitably drops the second season a couple years from now. With that said, fans are also eagerly awaiting the multiplayer spin-off for the series and hopefully, The Last of Us Part 3.

Fans may get another Last of Us-related project in the meantime though. In a recent Spanish interview, series composer Gustavo Santaolalla was told by an interviewer that they loved seeing him as a character in the game. Santaolalla can be found in Jackson at the start of The Last of Us Part II, playing a banjo outside of one of the buildings with a dog standing near him. That's about as far as the interaction goes, but that may change. Santaolalla told the interviewer (thanks @BGarcN2 on Twitter for verifying) that in a new version of the game, players will be able to go up to his in-game character and request songs for him to play. However, he noted he can't say anything beyond that.

With that said, it seems like a remaster of The Last of Us Part 2 may be on way. The first game was recently remade for PS5 and PC, but it's also ten years old. It's unlikely the second game is getting a full blown remake since it came out in 2019 and already looks really amazing, but it may get a new version native to PS5 that can also go on PC. There's also a chance that Santaolalla slipped up and was talking about a cameo in the multiplayer spin-off or the third game, but we'll have to wait and see.

