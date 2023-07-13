The Last of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin Wants Studios to Make This Right" as Writers' Strike Halts Season 2

HBO was hard at work developing the second season of their newest hit series, The Last of Us, and it was supposed to begin filming sometime this year. But, with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the network was forced to halt production on the second season of The Last of Us. The Last of Us Season 2 is set to focus on the second game in the franchise and will tell that story over the course of multiple seasons. No one knows when the ongoing WGA strike will end, and studios don't seem to be budging as yet. With today's Emmy nominations, Variety had a discussion with The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, and he stated that while he's excited about the 24 Emmy nominations the series received, he just wants studios to "make this right" and end the strike.

"The truth is, I am one person in a union of 9,000," Mazin told the trade in a piece focusing on The Last of Us' Emmy nominations. I may not agree on everything that the union is looking for, but then again, if you agree on everything that your leaders put forward, you're probably just a robot. Republicans don't agree on everything the Republican Party says. Democrats don't believe everything the Democratic Party says. It's really just, in general, are your principles and philosophies aligned? And in this case, my principles and philosophies are aligned with the Writers Guild in the large general way. So we'll see what happens. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm borne by the tide the way everyone else is, just waiting for the companies to stop it. Literally, it's all I keep thinking to myself. They've just gotta stop it. It's on them to make this right."

The Last of Us Showrunner on Better Infected Scenes for Season 2

Mazin recently had a chat with Deadline to discuss exactly what fans can expect out of the second season and he also revealed that we can expect better infected scenes.

"We're certainly also going to push the technology that we use forward," Mazin revealed in a recent interview. "We learned so much, particularly in regard to the infected and how to better deliver scenes with them. So, we're just going to keep moving the bar up and up and up. That's kind of our call to arms."

What is The Last of Us about?

HBO describes The Last of Us series as follows, "In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravages the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. But what should be a quick job becomes a harrowing journey in this hit series that brings the acclaimed video game to life."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

All episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on Max. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Last of Us Season 2 and the ongoing WGA strike as we learn it!

What do you think about Craig Mazin's comments? Are you excited for The Last of Us Season 2? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!