Rumors Claim The Last of Us Part 3 Is Filming This Year, Ellie Will Play Major Role

The Last of Us Part 3 has been rumored to be in some stage of development since Part 2 was released. Those rumors have only intensified this year with the success of HBO's adaptation of the series to television. Nothing concrete has been announced just yet, but a new rumor claims that developer Naughty Dog is set to start filming motion capture later this year and that Ellie will continue to play a major role. The latter isn't overly surprising given her importance to the series, but the former could mean that the game is closer than we might think.

This leak comes from ViewerAnon on Twitter, who has repeatedly said that The Last of Us Part 3 is currently in development. However, in their string of tweets around the subject, they first say that "Ellie is at least as important in Last of Us Part III as she was in Part II." Again, this portion isn't that revelatory. Ellie has been one of the main characters in the first two games and while she might've lost a few fingers at the end of Part 2, she's far from dead. As long as she's still alive, it's unlikely that she won't play at least some part in the next game, though as ViewerAnon notes, the story is certainly in flux at this stage.

Look, it’s early, story details are tweaked and everything is potentially up in the air to be changed, but I assure you I’ve heard Ellie is at least as important in LAST OF US PART III as she was in PART II. https://t.co/WYdKRFo0pG — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) July 2, 2023

Where things get a bit more interesting is further down the thread. There, ViewerAnon says that "Major filming is happening this year." It's not completely clear what Anon means by that, but another user asks if they're talking about motion capture. Anon says, "However you define it, they are rolling cameras and recording audio as well."

Of course, all of this must be taken with a massive grain of salt. While Naughty Dog might be working on The Last of Us Part 3, it's impossible to know for sure until they announce something. As much as it makes perfect sense to start a new one with The Last of Us being so hot right now after the HBO show, it's a fool's game to predict when the team will actually start work on The Last of Us Part 3. For now, your best bet is to either catch the show or pick up one of the first two games on PlayStation or PC platforms.