The Last of Us TV Show Reveals First Look at Clickers

✖

Today has been a big day for The Last of Us. For starters, the long-rumored remake of The Last of Us was revealed and given a release date today. In addition to this, we got our first look at the upcoming Last of Us multiplayer game. And this was all capped with some information and media for those anticipating The Last of Us TV show from HBO. Primarily, this was realized with our first full look at Joel and Ellie, but eagle-eyed fans also noticed that our first look at Clickers, the series' take on zombies, was also revealed in the process.

In the same shot that shows our first full look at Ellie and Joel -- with previously images only revealing their backs -- a clicker can be seen in the background when the image is brightened. There have been absolutely no images of clickers so far, so this is a pretty big surprise.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself:

The Last of Us' Clickers 😱 pic.twitter.com/dS5HDR9pji — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) June 9, 2022

For those that don't know: Clickers are the third stage of the infested in The Last of Us series. To get to this stage, the infected individual has to be infected for roughly a year. Why does it take this long? It's unclear, but the effect is that the host gains strength well beyond the average human. Thus, in the games, Clickers are much more dangerous than your average infected entity, which, for all intents and purposes, is your average zombie. Not only are Clickers enhanced physically, but they have much higher intelligence than your average infected as well.

With the show appearing to be a very faithful adaptation of the first game, there should be plenty of scenes where Joel and Ellie have to contest with Clickers. That said, there aren't many big cutscenes involving clickers as they are more a tool of gameplay, so it will be interesting to see how much they appear and how these gameplay sequences are realized.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think of the show's take on Clickers?