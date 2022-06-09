The Last of Us Remake Revealed for PS5 and PC

✖

PlayStation and Naughty Dog have now finally revealed the much-speculated remake of the original The Last of Us, which is formally going to be titled The Last of Us Part 1. Reports began circling last year that developer Naughty Dog was currently in the process of remaking the original The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. While this news confused some fans considering that the first game in the franchise isn't even ten years old, Naughty Dog itself opted to confirm today that the game will be returning on PS5 this September.

Naughty Dog's reveal of this new version of The Last of Us was announced via an accidental leak on the PlayStation website. The game is poised to release on September 2, 2022, and will include both the base game and its DLC Left Behind. For now, we haven't seen much of what the game will actually look like in action, but the webpage for the game features a number of different images from this remade version of the PlayStation classic. A leaked trailer can also be found here. In addition to coming to PS5, it was also divulged that The Last of Us Part 1 will be coming to PC in the future as well.

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5," says the game's description on its store page. "Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."

For now, there's still a fair amount more that we have left to learn about this PS5 remake of The Last of Us. However, given that this leak happened mere hours before Summer Game Fest, it seems likely that we'll see more later today. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com to stay in the loop with The Last of Us Part 1 moving forward.

