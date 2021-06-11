The Legend of Zelda Leak Reveals Huge E3 2021 Announcement Early

✖

A new leak pertaining to The Legend of Zelda may have just spoiled a huge E3 2021 surprise Nintendo was planning for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users. Earlier this year, Nintendo kicked off the celebration of Zelda's 35-year anniversary with the announcement that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was being remastered and re-released on Switch and Switch Lite next month. So far, this is all Nintendo has announced for the anniversary, but according to previous rumors and this new leak, it has more in the chamber.

According to the aforementioned rumors, Nintendo is also remastering and re-releasing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Not only does this make sense, but now this new leak from GameStop reinforces these claims.

A few days ago, we relayed word that GameStop was planning a special promotion for The Legend of Zelda around E3. Now, a poster for that special promotion has leaked. And why is that interesting? Because the poster features the aforementioned games alongside Breath of the Wild.

Now, this doesn't outright confirm anything, but GameStop isn't printing and having these posters at the center of the promotion based on guesswork. They would have worked with Nintendo on this. So, while this isn't a confirmation of the aforementioned rumors, it's as close as you're going to get.

Unfortunately, the posters don't reveal any finer details, but they don't need to with Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct right around the corner. Right now, Nintendo hasn't hinted at what it's packing this year, but it did note it's largely focusing on games releasing this year, which in turn suggests these other Zelda remasters are dropping this year. And of course, this makes sense, given that it's this year that is the 35-year anniversary, not next year.

Speaking of Nintendo, they have yet to comment on any of this, nor has GameStop. We don't expect this to change for a smattering of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of with this a grain of salt and be sure to catch up on all of the latest Nintendo news -- including all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- by clicking right here.