The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2021 Rumor Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new rumor about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has emerged ahead of E3 2021, and it has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans excited. Right now, Nintendo has confirmed whether or not the new Zelda game will rear its head during its special E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, but the expectation is it will, and apparently, it may be with a pop.

The aforementioned rumor was first relayed by Spawn Wave over on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, Spawn Wave revealed they have "been getting a bunch of messages about some sort of Gamestop event next week" that "sounds like it could be Zelda related."

Adding to this, gaming's most famous leaker, Jeff Grubb, chimed in, relaying word that he's heard similar rumblings before expanding upon the claim.

"I've heard some similar rumblings," said Grubb quote-tweeting Spawn Wave. "GameStops are expecting to get more next-gen console supplies in after E3 and that's part of it, but they're also expecting a rush on June 15, the day of the Nintendo presser."

Now, assuming this is true, there are only two possibilities here. One, there's some new Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch coming. The other possibility is Nintendo will reveal our first real look at the game running on the heavily rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, which is reportedly due to a reveal any day now. If this happens. In fact, this almost has to be what Nintendo is preparing for if it's expecting to get next-gen console supplies after E3. However, right now, it's unclear how much of this is expectation versus what the retailer definitely knows is coming.

Unfortunately, right now all we have are rumors and speculation. Whatever ends up happening, it sounds like Zelda will be a core part of the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct, and you'd assume this would include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Unfortunately, right now all we have are rumors and speculation. Whatever ends up happening, it sounds like Zelda will be a core part of the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct, and you'd assume this would include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.