The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Window Possibly Revealed

According to a new report, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may not release this year like some previous reports suggested. Rather, it looks like the highly-anticipated sequel won’t be dropping until sometime next year, which means we may not see it until 2022. After all, the first game was notorious for its delays, and if the game isn’t hitting until 2021 that probably means it won’t actually release until 2022. The new report comes way of industry insider and journalist Sabi, who has proven to be a reliable source in the past. According to the insider, they haven’t heard a follow-up from the source that once told them the game could release in 2020. However, they have heard from another “extremely reputable source” that the game won’t be out until next year.

The report further notes that in its place, another major franchise will get a holiday release, and it’s one from a series that will apparently surprise a few.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have not had a follow up from the 2020 source, as I haven’t requested they look into it since last October. However, another extremely reputable source has heard more cynical things of it not being until next year,” said Sabi while speaking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 on Twitter.

Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. For one, it’s unofficial information, but two it conflicts with what Sabi has heard and relayed in the past. However, the insider does seem confident in this second source.

For those that don’t know: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was first announced last year at E3 2019. At the time, Nintendo didn’t say much about the title, and that hasn’t changed. We hardly know anything about the sequel, but presumably that will change this year, likely at E3 in June.

In the meanwhile, for more coverage on Nintendo Switch exclusive — including recent news, rumors, leaks, and media– be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of title by clicking right here on this link.