The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Player Discovers Hidden Ability Four Years Later

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been on Nintendo Switch since the console launched in 2017, and soon it will get a sequel in the form of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. That said, until this happens, many Zelda fans are still spending their free time playing the 2017 game, and sometimes, discovering new things about it. And it’s these new discoveries that keep many players coming back. On the surface level, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 seems shallow, but it’s not. In fact, some of its systems and mechanics are quite intricate and layered.

To this end, one player of the game recently took to Reddit to reveal a newly-discovered trick involving Spicy Peppers. Using the magical powers of Spicy Peppers, players are able to updraft several times while gliding, which in turn, enables them to reach heights otherwise not possible.

In addition to Spicy Peppers, players will also need to active Revali’s Gate and have access to Fire Arrows. With these three things, you can get extra height while gliding and traverse further than normal. Below, you can check out the trick for yourself:

Whether or not any of this was intended by the designers of the game, who knows. Whatever the case, it’s still the product of great design, and a great example of why so many love Breath of the Wild and its various systems and how they all work together.

For now, it remains to be seen if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will offer this same type of experience, but it looks like it will. Everything shown and said about the game so far suggests it’s very much a sequel to its predecessor, which sounds obvious, but sometimes video game sequels make big changes.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.