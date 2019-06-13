The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Dreamer Edition is Back

Nintendo’s upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening charmed E3 this week with adorable visuals and new features like the ability to create your own dungeons. That’s why fans have been clamoring for the Dreamer Edition of the game, which pairs a copy of the title with one of Nintendo’s gorgeous art books.

In fact, pre-orders for the Dreamer Edition have gone live on Amazon twice now and sold out fast. However, a listing for the set has just gone live at Walmart for the standard $69.99 with free 2-day shipping. That’s only $10 more than the standard edition, which is available to pre-order at both Walmart and Amazon now. The Dreamer Edition will sell out at Walmart as well, so reserve a copy while you can.

You can check out the new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening right here. An official description can be found below.

“Explore a reimagined Koholint Island in one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda series. Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants.

To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the Wind Fish. Explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a brand-new art style that will entice fans and newcomers alike. Battle enemies as you conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island. Encounter Super Mario enemies like Goombas, Piranha Plants, and more, and interact with unique locals who help Link on his adventure.

As you clear dungeons throughout the main story, earn dungeon rooms (Chambers), then arrange them into custom layouts in the all-new Chamber Dungeon. Place your dungeon entrance, Nightmare room, and everything in between as you try to fulfill objectives and play through a new dungeon. Tap compatible amiibo figures to earn more Chambers and find additional Chambers throughout the game in updated mini-games, such as the river rapids, trendy game, and fishing.”

