Big Nintendo Switch Game Deals Hit Best Buy and Amazon

Nintendo recently kicked off a belated New Year 2021 eShop deal that includes discounts on a rare selection of games for the Nintendo Switch. However, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy went a step further by expanding the options to include an even bigger selection of games in both digital and physical formats.

At the time of writing, you can find deals on physical Nintendo Switch games here at Best Buy. The selection of digital Nintendo Switch game deals can be found here at Best Buy. Most of these deals are matched on Amazon right here for physical Nintendo Switch games and here for digital titles. Some of the highlights from the sale include the following:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition for $39.99

Super Mario Party for $39.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $44.99

Super Mario Maker 2 for $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for $44.99

Paper Mario: The Origami King for $44.99

Luigi's Mansion 3 for $44.99

Stardew Valley [Digital] - $10.49

Just Dance 2021 [Digital] - $29.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker [Digital] - $27.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition [Digital] - $41.99

Yoshi's Crafted World [Digital] - $41.99

Note that Amazon is also running a sale on HORI accessories that includes several items for the Nintendo Switch - including the Fighting Commander controller featured here for $34. You can shop the entire HORI sale on Amazon right here while it lasts.

