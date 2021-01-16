New Mario Kart 9 Rumor Has Nintendo Switch Players Excited

✖

A new Mario Kart 9 rumor has Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch Lite players excited, despite its dubious nature. As of today, January 15, there's been no word of a new Mario Kart, and that may be partially because Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell like hotcakes on Switch and Switch Lite despite it being a three-year-old port of a six-year-old Wii U game. However, this time last year, we heard rumors of Mario Kart 9 and a possible 2020 or 2021 release. Obviously, the former didn't happen, but the latter is still on the table.

Adding to these previous rumors is a new anonymous rumor that claims Nintendo is planning to mix things up with the next installment in the long-running and popular series. According to this rumor, Mario Kart 9 will tap into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the sense that it will be a crossover game featuring multiple Nintendo franchises.

This is the major detail divulged, but the rumor also notes the game is near completion and ready to ship this year, possibly during Q3, which is to say, this summer.

Beyond this, the rumor notes of a new "tackle" button on R&L and a "boost" button assigned to shaking. The rumor also mentions a few characters that will appear, such as Breath of the Wild's Zelda, Mario, Koopa, and Ice Climbers. And that's about where the details end, at least of the salient variety.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it comes from an anonymous source. In the past, anonymous sources have provided some of the biggest scoops of the last few years, but they've also provided a ton of garbage as well.

