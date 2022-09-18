Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title

Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.

Eurogamer reached out to Nintendo and received some much needed clarification about the new game. Sure enough "Tears of the Kingdom" refers to teardrops and not rips. That means that the "Tears" of the Kingdom are almost certainly items, which players may need to collect through more traditional dungeons.

Fans are scouring over the few brief looks we've gotten from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, trying to figure out any clue or tease about the game's upcoming plot. The new game appears to use the same map as Breath of the Wild, although it obviously has more to explore with both islands in the sky and underground dungeons to explore. The game will also bring back some popular features from Breath of the Wild, such as stables and dragons. Most importantly, we could also get some answers about the Zonai, a mysterious tribe that pre-dated the Sheikah but disappeared thousands of years before the start of Breath of the Wild.

We'll get more answers soon, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out on May 12, 2023.