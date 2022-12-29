The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!

In all likelihood, the Switch Online functionality is related to cloud saves and future DLC, as opposed to some kind of multiplayer function. Nintendo likely wouldn't say anything about extra content until well after the game has released, so fans will be waiting a while to learn exactly what this means. Breath of the Wild did receive DLC, so that would make the most sense. The DLC for Breath of the Wild added new weapons and armor, as well as new story content.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game will prominently feature the skies over Hyrule, in a way that seems similar to Skyward Sword. Footage from Tears of the Kingdom also seems to show the Master Sword in a ruined state, which has sparked speculation that players will be forced to repair it in the game. Skyward Sword's story revealed the creation of the iconic weapon, which is inhabited by the character Fi. These two elements have many fans thinking there will be a direct narrative connection between Skyward Sword and Tears of the Kingdom, but Nintendo hasn't confirmed that just yet.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

