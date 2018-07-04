This Legend of Zelda VR Experience Is One We Desperately Need

The Legend of Zelda series is one from Nintendo that is perhaps one of the most iconic franchise in the history of gaming. Dating back all the way to the original Nintendo system, the tales of Link and Zelda have traversed decades to continue bringing player enjoyment to each and every household. Though it looks like the Big N has no interest in VR at this time, that doesn’t mean you can’t wield the Master Sword yourself in the world of Virtual Reality thanks to this incredible fan app!

Our friends over at UploadVR recently got their hands on this free VR experience from Indie developer Aklar_45! Using the same engine as Epic Games, this fan-made experience can be played using both the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. Wield the Master Sword of your dreams like never before.

This free app also lets players go head-to-head against Twilight Princess’s Stallord boss, with the unique controls from both the Vive and the Oculus adding a more immersive experience that simply wasn’t available before now.

According to the site, “The boss itself is a little tricky, and almost impossible to beat without using teleportation locomotion, though you can use smooth too. You’ve got a certain number of hits you can sustain before you’ll have to try things from the start. The controls on Touch are a little wonky but good enough for any Zelda fans that need to try this out.”

This same developer has made similar experiences, even one where players can battle it out against Ganondorf himself!

Interested in trying this experience out for yourself? You can download it, for free, right here! To see even more of his incredible work, including tons of different The Legend of Zelda VR projects, you can check out his YouTube channel right here! He even does guides of how the transition to VR works – which, with VR becoming more and more progressive, is pretty freaking cool.

What do you think of this Legend of Zelda VR experience? What other games would you like see get the similar immersive treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all of your hopes and dreams for the VR future!