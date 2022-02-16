The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Developer Acquired by NACON

Daedalic Entertainment, the developer of the upcoming game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is now owned by NACON, the companies announced this week. A press release from NACON about the acquisition said that owning Daedalic now will allow the publisher to acquire “several key intellectual properties” as well as benefiting from Daedalic’s experience. It was also reiterated that Daedalic Entertainment has more than just the upcoming Lord of the Rings game in the works with “nine additional new games announced for release in 2022,” NACON said.

While Daedalic is developing The Lord of The Rings: Gollum, NACON was already serving as the publisher previously. Daedalic announced three years ago that it was working with Middle-earth Enterprises with the Gollum game being the first work to be produced along with “scope for more new experiences in the future,” so Daedalic and NACON will now be able to continue working on those should new projects come about after Gollum releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After eventful years in which we always came out on top, I feel proud looking back at the past 15 years and the development of the company,” said Carsten Fichtelmann founder and CEO, Daedalic Entertainment. “Daedalic Entertainment has established itself as a publisher and developer of exceptional games across various genres and on all relevant platforms and has cemented that position globally. Together with Nacon, we are now taking the next step to further develop our catalogue of games created by our own team as well as many incredible indie studios. We are looking back at a trusting and cooperative collaboration on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and forward to an even brighter future together.”

We’ve seen some of the new Gollum game more than once already with trailers, gameplay, and screenshots released over the past couple of months since the game was announced. Gollum’s naturally not as imposing as some of the other characters in The Lord of the Rings, so he has to take a bit of a different approach to reaching his goals.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure. Take on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him,” a preview of the game reads. “Gollum is skillful and cunning, but also torn by his split personality. One mind, two egos – you decide!”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is due out in 2022 but does not have a specific release date.